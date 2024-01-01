Halle Berry felt she 'absolutely carried' Catwoman's failure on her own

Halle Berry didn't enjoy all of the hate for her 2004 film Catwoman being directed just at her.

Catwoman, starring the Oscar-winning actress as Patience Phillips and her superhero alter ego, was a critical and commercial flop upon its release in July 2004. It was named Worst Picture at the Razzies and Berry appeared in person to accept the Worst Actress dishonour while holding her Oscar.

Discussing the film for its 20th anniversary, Berry admitted she hated shouldering the blame for its failure by herself.

"I felt like it was Halle Berry's failure, but I didn't make it alone," the star told Entertainment Weekly. "All these years, I've absolutely carried it."

"I hated that it got all put on me, and I hate that, to this day, it's my failure," she continued. "I know I can carry it. I still have a career 20 years later. It's just part of my story. That's okay, and I've carried other failures and successes. People have opinions, and sometimes they're louder than others. You just have to keep moving."

The Monster's Ball actress added that while she "didn't love" the backlash, she refused to let it derail her career.

"Being a Black woman, I'm used to carrying negativity on my back, fighting, being a fish swimming upstream by myself," Berry stated. "I'm used to defying stereotypes and making a way out of no way... It didn't derail me because I've fought as a Black woman my whole life. A little bad publicity about a movie? I didn't love it, but it wasn't going to stop my world or derail me from doing what I love to do."