Kate Beckinsale thanks 'warrior queen' Britney Spears for support

Kate Beckinsale has thanked "warrior queen" Britney Spears for offering online support.

The Pearl Harbor actress had been under fire from online trolls critiquing her social media posts.

Followers had taken jabs at Kate, 50, for posting photographs of herself wearing swimsuits and sleepwear, with some arguing her content was age-inappropriate.

On Wednesday, Britney, 42, posted a message of support for the English star.

"Have you guys seen the movie Serendipity with Kate Beckinsale? Well let me tell you ... if you haven't you definitely should!!!" Britney wrote. "I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she's from London!!!"

She went on to explain she was disappointed to see "cruel" online criticism of Kate's social media posts.

"I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age appropriate content," Britney added, writing, "She's in her fifties and I thought it was pretty bada*s how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old!!!"

In return, Kate published a message of thanks to the pop star.

"Women supporting women is my favourite thing," she wrote, accompanied by a photograph of herself in a one-piece swimsuit. "Thank you @britneyspears, warrior queen of all queens for your incredibly sweet post."