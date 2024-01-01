The Boys creator addresses show's chilling similarity to Trump assassination attempt

The Boys creator has addressed the chilling similarities between the season 4 finale and an assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

The controversial superhero show aired the final episode of the current season on Thursday - just five days after gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to shoot Trump at a rally in Pennysilvania.

Showrunner Eric Kripke explained that he is unnerved by the fact scenes he wrote over a year before almost played out in real life and that the writers of the show inadvertently seem to be predicting events after focusing their TV drama on real world elements.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, "Suddenly, we were telling a story about the intersection of celebrity and authoritarianism and how social media and entertainment are used to sell fascism.

"It's happened now almost every season, and we write them sometimes close to two years before they air and again we'll find that the news is accurately reflecting whatever we're talking about."

Following the attempt on Trump's life, Amazon, who air The Boys through their Prime Video service, changed the episode title from Assassination Run to Season Four Finale.

They also added a disclaimer stating, "The season finale of The Boys contains scenes of fictional political violence, which some viewers may find disturbing, especially in light of the injuries and tragic loss of life sustained during the assassination attempt on former President Trump.

"The Boys is a fictitious series that was filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-word events are coincidental and unintentional.

"Amazon, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind."

Donald Trump is running for office again as the Republican nominee for the 2024 Presidential Election, but was almost assassinated at a supporter rally on Saturday.

He claimed that "By luck or by God" he is still alive after a bullet grazed his ear while he was delivering a speech on stage.

While being rushed to safety by Secret Security agents, Trump raised a defiant fist in the air and shouted "fight" to his supporters.

The incident left one Republican supporter, Corey Comperatore, dead as he shielded his family from other bullets, while others attending the rally were also injured.

The gunman was shot dead by agents reacting to the gunfire.