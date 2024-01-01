Kate Hudson brands Nick Jonas 'an old man' as she recalls relationship

Kate Hudson has compared Nick Jonas to "an old man in a young man's body" while reflecting on their past romance.

The 45-year-old Oscar nominated actress enjoyed a brief relationship with the 31-year-old Jonas Brothers star in 2015.

The pair have never discussed their rumoured fling, but Kate offered a rare insight into the past relationship during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday.

Show host Andy Cohen confronted the actress about the romance rumours after "skirt(ing) around" the subject for years and demanded answers.

With a nervous laugh, the Almost Famous star remarked, "(Nick was) lovely, fun, kind... he's like an old man in a young man's body and we love him."

While Kate and Nick's romance didn't lead to anything, they went on a string of highly publicised dates in 2015 - with a trip to Disney World and a ski getaway generating headlines at the time.

Kate subsequently started dating Danny Fujikawa in 2016 and they went on to welcome a daughter together in 2018 and became engaged in 2021.

The Hollywood star was previously married to musician Chris Robinson from 2000 until 2007 and also enjoyed a romance with Muse star Matt Bellamy from 2010 until 2014.

She shares a son named Ryder with Chris, a son named Bingham with Matt, while her daughter with Danny is name Rani.

Nick moved on to date Indian actress Priyanka Chopra in 2018 and they wed later that same year.

In January 2022, Nick and Priyanka proudly announced they had become parents, revealing they had welcomed a daughter via a surrogate.