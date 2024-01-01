John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka fuel dating rumours

John Mayer has been spotted enjoying a dinner date with Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka.

The Gravity hitmaker was photographed with the young actor, who is 23 years his junior, outside the exclusive members-only club San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

The pair have been the subject of on/off romance rumours since 2022.

They've been photographed on several low-key dates over the years.

Earlier this year, they were spotted together during a trip to the Japanese capital, Tokyo.

The latest sighting comes six months after Mayer said he "absolutely" wants to get married on Kelly Rizzo's Comfort Food podcast.

"People don't think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married," he explained to the host, adding, "You know the secret, which is that I'm actually fairly well-adjusted."

Over the years, Mayer has famously romanced A-listers such as Jessica Simpson, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

Before the singer, Shipka has most recently been linked to filmmaker Christian Coppola, who is related to The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola and Priscilla filmmaker Sophia Coppola.

She is currently in cinemas acting alongside Nicolas Cage in the horror-mystery film Longlegs, and also playing the role of Addy in Twisters.