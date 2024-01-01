Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales post job ad

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales have posted an advertisement for a Palace job.

The royals have advertised "an exciting opportunity" to join their staff, with Kensington Palace in need of a new Private Secretary.

"This is an exciting opportunity to join the dedicated team at Kensington Palace, supporting TRH the Prince and Princess of Wales," the advertisement, posted to the "Royal Vacancies" website, said.

"The Assistant Private Secretary for Wales & UK will lead the planning and delivery for most of TRH's public engagements in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, and contribute to the development of the Household's strategy to maximise impact across the constituent nations of the UK, with a particular focus on Wales."

Alongside the role's other requirements such as excellent organisational abilities, the successful candidate will need to be fluent in conversational Welsh.

"You will have a proactive, hands-on approach while operating in a small and agile team, and a strong understanding of Welsh communities, affairs, government, and business," the ad states.

"Conversational Welsh is essential, and fluent Welsh, both written and spoken, is desirable."

The Welsh government indicates just under 900,000 of its people, or about 29% of the country's total population, is able to speak Welsh.