Hugh Jackman reveals how his kids inspired Wolverine return

Hugh Jackman has credited his children for inspiring him to reprise his iconic role as indestructible superhero Wolverine.

The 55-year-old actor has played the metal clawed X-Men hero since 2000 and previously insisted he was done with the role following the release of Logan in 2017.

But this month he returns as the character in the action film Deadpool & Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds's titular anti-hero, also named Wade Wilson.

Opening up to Australia's The Daily Telegraph about his decision to return to the Marvel franchise, Hugh said, "I had been talking to my kids about, 'what do you want to do with your life? What is it you want to do if you could do anything?' And I thought I should ask that of myself: if I could do anything - and I am super lucky in that in many ways I can ask myself that question - what would it be?"

He then explained that he decided playing Wolverine again was top of his list, and so he picked up his phone to call Ryan and pitched the idea of their characters teaming up together.

Revealing his call came at the right time, he said, "Ryan and I are good friends so I knew that he was getting ready to shoot but I wasn't sure where he was at. I thought if he was shooting now then this is going to be years down the track."

Deadpool & Wolverine will be in cinemas on Friday, 26 July.