Gwendoline Christie uses music and scents to get into a character's mindset

Gwendoline Christie has to be in the "mindset" of her characters before she arrives on set.

The 'Game of Thrones' and 'Star Wars' actress will use music and certain fragrances to help her get into character.

She told Total Film magazine: "I need to be thinking about my character from the moment I arrive on set: I find objects can be an endless supply of inspiration for that. I might take a photograph, use a certain scent, but often for me, it's usually music.

"There was a PJ Harvey track I used for one character and it was quite confronting. I found that listening to that endlessly would immediately put me into the character's mindset."

The 45-year-old actress says that oftentimes friendships are formed extremely quickly on set and whenever she meets them again, no matter how much time has past, they instantly go back to how they were.

Asked if she has remained friends with cast and crew on the many projects she has worked on over the years, she replied: "On set, something quite magical happens whereby you have an immediate friendship with someone but you might not see them for years.

"The second you meet again, it's as though no time has passed at all: you pick up exactly where you left off. Part of the beauty of being a performer is the intensity of these relationships: they can be over very quickly but often they are so significant that you never forget the beautiful energy of that time together. And when it resumes, it's one of the most wonderful parts of the job.

"There are also people with whom you become friends for life."