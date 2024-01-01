Jennifer Lopez celebrates 55th birthday without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has celebrated another year around the sun.

The Selena star, who will turn 55 on 24 July, celebrated her birthday with family and friends by hosting a lunch at New York Italian eaterie Arthur & Sons.

Lopez was joined by her longtime manager, Benny Medina, her kids, Max and Emme, and her sister, Lynda.

Page Six reports that her husband, Ben Affleck, was not present for the meal.

On Saturday, the pop star had kicked off the festivities with a Bridgerton-themed party.

She took to Instagram that morning to share new smiling photos of herself, captioned, "Today is going to be a great day. Happy Saturday, everybody."

Lopez has been spending the past few weeks in the Hamptons as Affleck has remained across the country in Los Angeles.

The couple - who are reportedly heading for Splitsville - even spent their second wedding anniversary apart.

Amid divorce rumours, Affleck and Lopez have listed their Beverly Hills home.

Page Six has reported that their marriage has been over since March.

The couple's love story first began in 2002 when they dated while filming the movie Jersey Girl. They got engaged the following year but broke up in 2004.

They rekindled their romance in the spring of 2021. The power couple tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, followed by a lavish wedding at Affleck's Georgia estate a month later.