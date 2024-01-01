Eddie Murphy wants to make a 'mash-up movie' of all his characters

Eddie Murphy would like to do one movie combining every role he's done.

The 63-year-old actor is thrilled to be reprising his role as Donkey in the upcoming fifth movie in the DreamWorks Animation franchise, and would love to reprise any one of his roles as long as the right script came along.

He told Australia's WHO magazine: "Sure. We're just doing another Shrek, which is going to be great. We already did Coming 2 America and we're working on a new script for another movie right now. But I like the idea of maybe doing a mash-up movie with all my characters and have me play them all. That would be fun. But if the idea is good and the script is right, I would return to any one of my characters again."

Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie are all on board to reprise their roles for the next instalment, which is set to hit cinemas on 1 July 2026, 16 years after the release of the fourth film, 'Shrek Forever After'.

The studio confirmed the news on X, with a spokesperson stating: “Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz.”

Walt Dohrn, who previously worked as writer and artist on the second and third movies and was Head of Story on the fourth, will direct the film, with Brad Ableson as co-director. Gina Shay is returning to produce alongside Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri.

The confirmation comes a month after Eddie confirmed work had started on the film, and that his character Donkey will be getting a spin-off movie.

He told Collider: “We started doing 'Shrek' four or five months ago.

“I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year. We’ll finish it up.”

Illumination founder Chris Meledandri first discussed the film last year and admitted he was hopeful of getting the original cast back together.

The film producer told Variety: "We anticipate the cast coming back. Talks are starting now, and every indication that we've gotten is there's tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return."