Ryan Reynolds gushes about Madonna's Deadpool contribution

Ryan Reynolds has raved about Madonna's Deadpool contribution.

The actor called meeting the singer a "pinch me" moment after he visited Madonna at her home to ask permission to use one of her songs in the movie.

Ryan, 47, wanted the newest Deadpool movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, to feature the 1989 hit Like a Prayer and described his meeting with Madonna, 65, as, "one of the great pinch me moments in my life".

"I will never forget it," the actor told E! News at the movie's premiere on July 22. "And she was magical."

He added that Madonna "really understood the mission" and described the singer's expertise as something he would never forget.

"She gave a note that was so specific and so smart and so unbelievably right that I will never get over it musically," Ryan explained.

"It was a musical note for the sequence that we were using. I've had this song in my head for six years, so I was understandably very nervous. But no, Madonna was Madonna. She's amazing."

At the premiere, Ryan's wife Blake Lively, 36, joked she had missed out on the opportunity to tag along on the visit, but that her husband now had a new home.

"Oh my God, Madonna's house, amazing," she told the same outlet. "I wasn't invited... Yeah, he lives there now. That was a part of the trade off. He works there."