Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman wanted to exceed 'sky-high' expectations with Deadpool and Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were determined to exceed the "sky-high" fan expectations for 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

The two actors reprised their respective roles of 'The Merc with a Mouth' and the mutant anti-hero in the eagerly-awaited comic book blockbuster, and have now revealed they poured all their efforts into making the picture a fan-favourite instalment into the Marvel Cinematic Universe , as well as satisfying their own desires to do justice to their characters.

Speaking to Deadline, 55-year-old Jackman said: "I think both of us had such high expectations for the movie.

"So, yeah there’s risk because we wanted this to exceed those expectations, and both of these characters mean so much to us.

"Our friendship is one of the most important things in my life. So, we wanted to be as great as we could be, and thankfully for me, it’s exceeded every one."

Reynolds, 47, added: "Those same tenants could be broadly applied to the audiences of these movies. I mean, their expectations are sky-high.

"And you can’t just meet them, you have to exceed them, not just in one sequence or broadly, in every moment of the movie.

"The thing I’m most proud of is every frame of 'Deadpool and Wolverine' is thoughtful in the sense that we spent so much time and so much detail, and paid so much attention to the detail in every single moment … and it just pays off."

The film sees Reynolds' Deadpool and Jackman's Wolverine team up to face the reality-warping villain Cassandra Nova, played by Emma Corrin, 28.

While Emma loved appearing alongside the two actors, 'The Crown' star admitted it was initially intimidating working with Reynolds due to his incessant improvising.

Emma said: "Actually, he does so much ad-libbing for his own character.

"But anything involving anyone else, he offers stuff up. He’s like, 'Why don’t you try it this way? That was great. What about this? I just had this idea.'

"It’s a very, 'Yes, and' mentality."