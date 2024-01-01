Tori Spelling is 'super grateful' for her final conversation with Shannen Doherty

Tori Spelling has revealed she is "super grateful" she was able to have a final conversation with Shannen Doherty before she died.

The 90210 co-stars managed to reminisce together, before Shannen died on 14 July aged 53. The actress had lived with cancer for the past nine years.

"I've had a lot of death in my life, and I don't believe in regrets," Tori told co-host Jennie Garth on their podcast, 90210MG.

"But I have a lot of regrets that I didn't have that time to have a second chance to get past stuff from the past and look at all the good things and really talk it out and have that last conversation."

She continued, "I feel like she and I had that, and I'm super grateful for that."

Jennie, 52, added, "I was thinking definitely of you, Tor, and how happy you must have been to have that time with her and to have that sort of just reconnection on a deeper level as both of you matured and grown and learned so much. I wished that I had had that opportunity because I didn't really get to sit down and have like (a) heartfelt conversation with her recently, but I was very glad that you did."

After Shannen's death, Tori, 51, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her former co-star, calling her "a rebel in an era when most women didn't feel comfortable being strong." She added, "She never tried she just was. She empowered sexiness, strength, 2 f***s given, empathy, and all topped off with wicked humour!...Shan... I'll carry the torch on. Take on my power! And, I'll stay rebellious for you."