Kevin Hart admits understanding Tom Brady's roast 'regrets'

Kevin Hart has admitted he can understand Tom Brady's roast "regrets".

The comedian argued roasts are "necessary and of value" despite the fact Tom's children were upset by jokes made at his expense.

"I can side with time and see where he's coming from and just him wanting to protect the idea of family and the conversation attached to that. That's probably where that's coming from," Kevin, 45, told Bleacher Report.

"When he says he regretted doing it... I think he's saying, 'I could have tapered it a little differently'."

He added he believed it was "necessary" to be able to tell controversial jokes.

"It also, what it did for comedy, and our climate of sensitivity, I think was necessary and valuable," Kevin said.

In the wake of the 5 May roast, Tom, 46, admitted he "didn't like" the way his children were "affected" by some of the jokes made about his exes, Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan.

"It's the hardest part about the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realise, 'I wouldn't do that again,' because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world," he told The Pivot podcast.

Tom shares son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 16, with Bridget while he and ex-wife Gisele are parents to son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11.