Inside Out 2 officially top animated movie of all time

Inside Out 2 is now officially the top animated movie of all time.

The Disney Pixar sequel has surpassed all other contenders for the title, having raked in more than $1.46 billion (£1.14 billion) globally.

As of July, Inside Out 2 has taken in $601 million (£466 million) in US revenue and $861.8 million (£669 million) in international earnings since its cinema release on 14 June 14.

The sequel to 2015's Inside Out beat out the 2019 Disney movie Frozen II, which had previously set the world record for highest-grossing animated movie with $1.45 billion (£1.13 billion), but has now been bumped to second place.

Frozen II is followed by 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie with $1.36 billion; 2013's Frozen with $1.27 billion; 2018's Incredibles 2 with $1.24 billion; 2015's Minions with $1.15 billion; 2019's Toy Story 4 with $1.07 billion; 2017's Despicable Me 3 with $1.03 billion; and 2016's Finding Dory with $1 billion.

Beyond the world of animation, however, Inside Out 2 is also the 13th highest-grossing film in history, as it also overtook 2023's smash hit Barbie ($1.44 billion) on Monday.

Featuring the voicework of Amy Poehler and Maya Hawke in the roles of Joy and Anxiety, respectively, Inside Out 2 is also the highest-grossing Pixar movie of all time, as Frozen II was a Disney effort.