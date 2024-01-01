Prince Harry believes it's 'too dangerous' to return to the UK

The Duke of Sussex has spoken about his concerns for his family's safety if they return to the UK.

Harry revealed he won't bring his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex back to the UK because he believes it's too dangerous.

"Look at what has happened in the last four years to me, my wife and my family, right," he said in the documentary, Tabloids on Trial.

"It's still dangerous. And all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read... and whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is. And these are things that are a genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country."

The last time Meghan was in the UK was in September 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

When Harry was asked if his high-profile lawsuits against the press were simply drawing more attention to himself, the 39-year-old responded, "There is more than enough attention on me and my wife anyway. They pushed me too far. It got to a point where you're damned if you do and you're damned if you don't. But I don't think there's anybody in the world better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself."

He also spoke about his mother, Princess Diana's experience of phone hacking. When asked if it had made him paranoid, he replied, "I think paranoia is a very interesting word because yes, then it could be paranoia, but then when you're vindicated it proves that you weren't being paranoid. You know, same with my mother."

He continued, "There is evidence to suggest that she was being hacked in the mid-nineties, probably one of the first people to be hacked and yet still today, the press, the tabloid press very much enjoy painting her as being paranoid. But she wasn't paranoid, she was absolutely right about what was happening to her. And she's not around today to find out the truth."