Bette Midler admits she and husband have slept separately for 40 years

Bette Midler has admitted she and her husband have slept separately for 40 years.

The diva revealed "separate bedrooms" are her secret to a long, happy marriage.

Bette, 78, has been married to Martin von Haselberg since 1984. They were married by an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas after having known each other for just six weeks.

"I was married in haste," Bette told Entertainment Tonight, before describing her marriage as a "fabulous ride".

Asked for her secret to staying happily married, Bette simply replied, "separate bedrooms!" before adding, "my husband snores".

Bette also described her daughter, Sophie von Haselberg, 37, as "the love of my life". The pair are co-stars in new movie The Fabulous Four, in which Bette plays a widow about to embark on a new marriage.

Bette has often talked about the importance of maintaining an independent identity from one's spouse.

"I think the secret is giving each other a lot of lead and a lot of room and not being in each other's faces all the time," she told People ahead of her 30th wedding anniversary in 2014, adding she believed "listening" and a willingness to compromise were also important.