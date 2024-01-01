Oprah Winfrey addresses gay rumours

Oprah Winfrey has addressed rumours she is in a relationship with best friend Gayle King.

The 70-year-old shut down the speculation while talking to Melinda French Gates on her Moments That Make Us interview series.

"I think we've shared pretty much everything and I would have to say, it wasn't even a matter of navigation," she said. "For years, people used to say we were gay, and listen, we were up against that forever. And people still may think it."

Gayle, 69, who was also being interviewed, joked that she used to ask Oprah to do a show confirming they were just friends as it was "hard enough for" her "to get a date on Saturday night" without people thinking they were together. "If we were gay, we'd tell you!" she confirmed.

Oprah, who has been with partner Stedman Graham for 30 years, believes it's the strong bond between her and Gayle which makes people think they're in a relationship, with people "not used to seeing women with this kind of truth bond."

She continued, "The reason why I think our friendship has worked is because Gayle is happier, not happy, but happier for me for any kind of success or victory or challenge I get through than I am for myself. And I feel as happy as she does - I can't be happier than, cannot surpass Gayle. You cannot out-happy her. I am equally as happy for her."

Gayle attributes their long-standing friendship to being real.

"In Oprah's life, everybody is always very flattering and is always very agreeable with things that she says," she said. "And sometimes I'll just go, 'That's just not true. Your hair does not look good.'"