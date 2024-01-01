Sharon Stone pledges she'll move to Italy if Donald Trump wins election

Sharon Stone has pledged she'll move to Italy if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election.

The Basic Instinct actress declared Trump's 2024 presidential election platform one "of hate and oppression" and claimed she would leave America if the 78-year-old won.

"I am certainly considering a house in Italy. I think that's an intelligent construct at this time," Sharon, 66, told the Daily Mail.

"This is one of the first times in my life that I've actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression."

An unnamed friend of the actress told the outlet they believed she would be more likely to move to France.

"Sharon has a really beautiful home with her children in Beverly Hills but I know that she did look in Antibes. That was a few years ago but she did not pull the trigger on it," the friend reportedly said.

"It's fair to say that she is thinking about it again. I would say that France is still more likely than Italy."

Sharon, who studied art before becoming an actress, is currently exhibiting a selection of her paintings in Berlin, Germany and has a second European exhibition planned for Rome.

"I'm thrilled to announce that the Municipality of Rome has offered me a one-woman show at the Richard Meier Museum," she told Variety on July 19, "and I'll be having that show in mid-November."