Harvey Weinstein hospitalised for double pneumonia

Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalised for COVID-19 and double pneumonia.

The disgraced movie mogul is in a prison medical facility ahead of his retrial.

Weinstein, 72, is currently being "treated for the myriad of health conditions that he is still afflicted with on a daily basis such as diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on his heart and lungs, and various other conditions," according to a statement supplied to news outlets NBC News and ABC News by his representative, Craig Rothfield.

He was moved from the Rikers Island jail complex to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward, his rep said.

"In addition, Mr. Weinstein tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs," the statement added.

Weinstein is currently awaiting a retrial after his 2020 rape conviction was overturned by the New York State Court of Appeals in April.

He was previously sentenced to 23 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of criminal sexual assault and rape.

"We conclude that the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes," the appeal court's decision stated, according to the Associated Press.

"The remedy for these egregious errors is a new trial."