Chris Hemsworth's kids told him to accept Transformers One role

Chris Hemsworth's children made him accept his role in 'Transformers One'.

The 40-year-old actor voices Orion Pax aka Optimus Prime in the upcoming animated origin story, and when he was first offered the job, the 'Thor' star turned to his and Elsa Pataky's three kids, India, 12, and 10-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan, who he described as his "consultants".

Admitting they "played a big part" in his accepting the role, he recalled to People magazine: "I had gone to my kids and said, 'What do you think?' And they said, 'You have to do it.' "

The trio all joined their dad in the voiceover booth and he enjoyed having them encourage him in his work.

He said: "They were in the background as I was recording a lot of these lines. They were kind of yelling suggestions or trying to distract me. It was cool."

Meanwhile, a crossover project between the 'Transformers' and 'G.I. Joe' universe is in the early stages of development and while "nothing official" has been decided, Chris confirmed he'd be interested in being part of the proposed animated adventure.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Look, I love the entire world and what that universe has to offer and the sort of potential to where you can take it creatively and the different characters you can explore.

"There were sort of conversations and there were a few ideas presented and we're, you know, in discussions about it.

"So we'll see what happens. But it all comes down to who the filmmaker is and if there's a great script.

"[Producer] Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who has been sort of at the helm of these films for so many years, is a dear friend of mine and I've spoken a lot to him about it. So yeah, it'd be great if something comes together."