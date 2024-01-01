Lady Gaga deliberately hits 'bum notes' while singing in Joker: Folie ò Deux

Lady Gaga deliberately hit "bum notes" while filming Joker: Folie ò Deux because her character isn't an accomplished singer.

In the upcoming musical sequel, the Poker Face singer plays Lee, a new take on Harley Quinn, alongside Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck/Joker.

The A Star is Born actress explained to Empire magazine that she will not be singing flawlessly like Lady Gaga in the film, but as the untrained Lee.

"For me, there's plenty of bum notes, actually, from Lee," she shared. "I'm a trained singer, right? So even my breathing was different when I sang as Lee. When I breathe to sing on stage, I have this very controlled way to make sure that I'm on pitch and it's sustained at the right rhythm and amount of time, but Lee would never know how to do any of that. So it's like removing the technicality of the whole thing, removing my perceived art-form from it all and completely being inside of who she is."

Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, explained that she had to recalibrate her vocals to sound like Lee instead of herself in the song-and-dance numbers, stating, "I'm playing a character. So I worked a lot on the way that I sang to come from Lee, and to not come from me as a performer."

The 38-year-old also revealed that the musical numbers are "an extension of the dialogue" rather than "breaking into song for no conceivable reason", adding, "It was unlike anything I've ever done before."

Joker: Folie ò Deux, the sequel to 2019's Joker, will premiere in competition at the Venice International Film Festival, which runs from 28 August to 7 September.