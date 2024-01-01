Elon Musk's daughter calls him 'uncaring and narcissistic'

Elon Musk's daughter Vivian Wilson has called him "uncaring and narcissistic".

During a video interview with commentator Jordan Peterson on Monday, the South African billionaire repeatedly misgendered his daughter and claimed that she had been "killed by the woke mind virus".

In an interview with NBC News, the 20-year-old said that she had no intention of ignoring her father's comments about her transgender identity.

"I think he was under the assumption that I wasn't going to say anything and I would just let this go, unchallenged," she said. "But I'm not going to do (that) because if you're going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I'm not just gonna let that slide."

Vivian said Elon was rarely around during her childhood and was "cold" towards her.

"He was cold," she told the outlet. "He's very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic."

Vivian then went on to recall her father "yelling" at her because her voice was "too high".

"I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn't know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars - I don't remember which one - and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high," she alleged. "It was cruel."

Vivian and her twin brother Griffin are the children of the Tesla CEO's first wife, Justine Wilson. The pair were married from 2000 to 2008.

On Monday, Elon shared a post on X claiming Vivian was "born gay and slightly autistic".

Vivian took to Threads on Thursday to hit back at her father's claims.

"He doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there," she wrote. "And in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness."

Vivian made headlines in 2022 when she changed her name and denounced her father.

"I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," the college student said in the court filing.