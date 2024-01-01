Josh Harnett explains Matt Damon weight gain warning

Josh Harnett has shared the top piece of advice Matt Damon shared with him about gaining weight.

But the 46-year-old Hollywood heartthrob was frustrated when his 53-year-old peer shared the advice more than a little too late.

Josh and Matt both featured in the 2023 box office smash Oppenheimer, playing historical figures Ernest Lawrence and Lt. General Leslie Groves respectively.

For the role of the Nobel-winning nuclear physicist, Josh gained 30lbs (13.6kg) in weight - a decision he hints is now haunting him.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Josh said, "He gave me a lot of good advice. One in particular - one thing that was just so unhelpful: He told me not to gain the weight I'd already gained for the role.

"I gained about 30 pounds for the role, and he was like, 'You're never gonna get that off again, man.'"

Josh went on to explain that Matt follows the strict rule, "Don't gain weight over 40."

Josh lamented, "I was like, 'Thanks, Matt. Thanks for telling me this now. I've already gained it.' And now I don't eat anymore."

Oppenheimer was a smash hit when released last summer, making over $1 billion (£777 million) at the box office and landing a string of awards including seven Oscar and seven BAFTA awards.