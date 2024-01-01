Roland Emmerich: 'James Cameron is very overbearing'

Roland Emmerich found James Cameron "very overbearing" when they attempted to collaborate.

Emmerich, 68, had been interested in directing the remake of the 1966 film 'Fantastic Voyage' that Cameron, 69, is producing but admitted he dropped out of the project because he found Cameron too difficult to deal with.

Speaking during Collider’s Directors on Directing event at San Diego Comic-Con, he said: "James Cameron is very overbearing, and so I, at one point, just gave up. Because it’s like, ‘Is it your movie or my movie?'

"We were in very beginning stages. Because I said, ‘Gosh, why is he so overbearing?’ I have to say, I do my stuff, and when I can’t do my stuff, I’m totally not interested. As simple as that. So when somebody else wants to say something to me and is more powerful than me, I drop out."

The 1966 sci-fi movie 'Fantastic Voyage' starred Stephen Boyd and Raquel Welch and told the story of a submarine crew who were shrunk down to enter the body of a scientist who suffered a brain injury.

Speaking in April about the movie, James told Variety: "We’ve been developing it for a number of years, and we plan to go ahead with it very soon. Raquel Welch is not available, but we think we can make a pretty good movie.

"Science fiction allows us to imagine futures that can emerge from our present day. When ‘Star Wars’ came along, science fiction seemed to suddenly become very upbeat, [all about] entertainment and adventure. But the history has always been about warning, about the misuse of technology and the misuse of science.”