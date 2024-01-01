Ben Affleck buys new mansion in Los Angeles - report

Ben Affleck has reportedly made a major purchase amid ongoing rumours that he and wife Jennifer Lopez have called it quits.

The Good Will Hunting star has reportedly bought a new house while his shared home with Lopez is still for sale.

According to TMZ, the star recently purchased a $20.5 million (£15.9 million) mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

The outlet reports that his new bachelor pad boasts five bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes and six bathrooms. Inside the main house are breakfast and dining spaces, a family room, a den and a media room with a dedicated ensuite.

The property also lists a separate guesthouse.

Affleck and Lopez have been trying to offload their Beverly Hills mansion since June. While they originally tried to sell the house off-market, they took their listing public earlier this month.

The Gigli co-stars first purchased their house in June 2023, almost a year after they eloped to Las Vegas.

They have listed the massive 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom home for $68 million (£52.8 million) and are reportedly in a rush to sell.

The pair have been spending time apart as divorce chatter continues. Lopez was in the Hamptons during their second wedding anniversary and her 55th birthday last week, while Affleck remained in Los Angeles.