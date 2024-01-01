Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle show to air next year - report

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle show is set to air next year.

The Netflix show, which is as yet untitled, will be on screens in early 2025, sources have told Page Six.

The show is set to sit alongside her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

In the series, Meghan cooks and presents herself as a lifestyle guru. The aesthetics of the show are "gorgeous" according to sources.

Much of the show is filmed at an estate just two miles from Meghan and Harry's Montecito home, owned by neighbours Tom and Sherrie Cipolla.

It's rumoured Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, will make several small appearances in the show, but it's not clear whether he'll be a major figure in the series.

Insiders have also confirmed there's no date as yet for the launch of the American Riviera Orchard brand yet. It was believed to be imminent after Meghan sent out 50 jars of homemade jam to high-profile friends including Kris Jenner, Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen and Tracee Ellis Ross, in April this year.

It's now believed the lifestyle show and the brand will launch in conjunction with each other.

Meghan recently attended the G9 Ventures Summit in the Hamptons, where high-powered business women discuss business tips and funding. It was attended by Katie Couric, Laura Dern and Bobbi Brown.