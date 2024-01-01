King Charles III, Prince William lead tributes after 'utterly horrific' Southport attack

King Charles, Prince William have led tributes after an "utterly horrific" attack on children.

The royals expressed their condolences after children were attacked at a Taylor Swift-themed event.

A 17-year-old male was reportedly arrested after he entered an event for children at a Southport dance studio and began stabbing attendees with a knife. Two children died and a further nine were injured during the rampage.

Charles and Queen Camilla were quick to send their sympathies.

"My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today," Charles said in a statement.

"We send out most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack."

William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, also sent their thoughts, adding thanks to the first responders.

"As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through," the pair's statement read.

"We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack. Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most. W & C."