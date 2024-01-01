Paul Mescal's mother in remission after two-year cancer battle

Paul Mescal's mother is currently in remission after a two-year battle with cancer of the bone marrow.

Paul Mescal's mother Dearbhla Mescal has celebrated a reprieve from cancer treatment, two years after she was diagnosed with bone-marrow cancer.

"She's currently in remission but the cancer that she has is never going to be gone, which is something that you have to learn to be OK with," Paul's sister Nell told the Sunday Times.

"But, for now, she doesn't have to do any more chemo. You have to feel grateful and I do."

Derbhla, 55, also shared a post to Instagram marking the end of her chemotherapy sessions for multiple myeloma.

"I AM IN REMISSION!!! I am blessed. Yes I will continue to take tablets, have blood tests but I am Dearbhla, just Dearbhla not Dearbhla with Cancer and I am lucky, joyous and feeling very, very excited about where my life will take me and oh the places I will go..." she wrote.

"The love of my children, my husband, my family and dearest friends, the audience of you, the prayers of so many, the vibes sent out to the universe carried me through the hard times and lifted me when I truly felt done in."

Multiple myeloma is a cancer predominantly affecting those over 45 - more than 96% of all cases occur in patients of this age group.