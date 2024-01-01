Gladiator 2 boasts Ridley Scott's 'biggest action sequence' to date

Sir Ridley Scott has revealed 'Gladiator 2' boasts the "biggest action sequence" of his career.

The legendary filmmaker says, from the off, film fans can expect one of the most action-filled scenes he's ever done.

He told Empire: “We begin the film with probably the biggest action sequence I’ve ever done.

“Probably bigger than anything in Napoleon.”

In the trailer, lead star Paul Mescal is seen fending off rhino, which is actually made with computerization and AI.

He explained: “Computerization and AI – you have to embrace it.

“I can have a computer read every molecule and wrinkle on a rhino and then cut it on a thick piece of plastic, absolutely as a rhino’s body, which is then tailored to a skeleton shape.”

Praising the technology, he beamed: “I have this thing that can do 40 miles an hour, spin on the spot, wag its head and snarl. A two-ton rhino with a guy on its back! I mean, it’s a lot of fun."

Mescal's character Lucius also fights "a horde of vicious baboons, and Pedro Pascal, among other threats to his chiselled physique."

The Oscar-nominee plays the role of Lucius Verus in the sequel, the former heir to the Roman Empire who is forced into slavery, and explained the challenges of getting into shape for the part without going over the top.

The 28-year-old actor told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I just wanted to be big and strong and look like somebody who can cause a bit of damage when s*** hits the fan.

"I think also, sometimes, one could, in striving for that perfect look, end up looking more like an underwear model than a warrior.

"Muscles start to grow, and that can be deemed aesthetic in certain capacities, but there is something about feeling strong in your body that elicits just a different feeling.

"You carry yourself differently. It has an impact on you psychologically in a way that is useful for the film."

Scott's historical epic comes 24 years after the original was released and Mescal explained that the sequel pays "homage" to its predecessor while creating a new story at the same time.

He said: "I think the main thing that I'm excited about is the homage that it pays to the first one but also the kind of new direction that the film takes.

"I think it's well balanced in that regard in terms of the physical action of the film and the balance of the kind of political aspects of the film as well."

Photo: (c) Paramount Pictures