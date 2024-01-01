Robert Downey Jr. to become highest paid actor of all time

Robert Downey Jr. is set to become the highest paid actor of all time.

The actor's new role as Doctor Doom in the Avengers movies will reportedly net him a salary of $79.5 million (£62million). He'll also receive extra payouts in "performance escalators" which will give him a share of box office revenue.

Other perks in his contract include private jet travel, dedicated security and a whole "trailer encampment" while filming.

His lucrative deal means he'll be better compensated than any other leading male in cinema history, including top earners Bruce Willis, Tom Cruise and Will Smith.

The 59-year-old actor was known in the Marvel universe for playing Iron Man, whose real life persona wasTony Stark. He was killed off in the last Avengers movie, so it was a surprise when his new role as Doctor Doom was announced at Comic Con in San Diego on Monday.

He was already the highest earning star of the Marvel universe, reportedly earning $513.4 million (£400million) for starring in four Avengers movies, three Iron Man films and cameos in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The new movie will be filmed in London at the start of 2025.

Earlier this year, Robert won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer. In his acceptance speech, he said, "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order. I'd like to thank my - veterinarian, I meant wife Susan Downey, over there. She found me a snarling rescue pet, and it loved me back to life. And that's why I'm here."