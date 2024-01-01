Simone Biles wins 5th Olympic gold medal

Gymnast Simone Biles has taken home another Olympic gold medal.

The 27-year-old led Team USA to a gold medal in the women's gymnastics final on Tuesday.

The team of five, including Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera earned the USA's first artistic gymnastics medal in 96 years.

Since Simone's first Olympics in 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, when she was just 19, she has taken home five gold medals, one silver, and two bronze. She's now cemented as the "greatest gymnast of all time."

She has five signature moves named after her, which occurs when a gymnast performs a move past a certain difficulty in an international competition for the first time.

The win comes after she pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics after suffering from "the twisties"; a mental block when gymnasts lose their spatial awareness in the middle of complex skills.

After winning the medal yesterday, she said, "At the beginning of the day, I started off with therapy this morning. That was super exciting. I told my therapist I was feeling calm and ready."

She added "After I finished vault, I was relieved. I was like, 'Phew!' because at least no flashbacks or anything. I did feel a lot of relief. As soon as I landed vault, I was like, 'Definitely were' going to do this.'"

The documentary on her journey, Simone Biles Rising, is on Netflix now.