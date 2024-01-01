Pete Davidson checks into wellness facility

Pete Davidson has checked into a wellness facility for his mental health.

The 30-year-old's decision comes after performing a string of 200 live stand-up shows across the US, as well as working on film projects and the release of his Netflix special, Turbo Fonzarelli in January this year.

Mental health has "always been a priority" for the comic, a source told People magazine, and he has been to several treatment centres before.

Pete has been open about his struggles with addiction, and in 2018 he revealed he'd been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

Last September he joked about his ongoing treatment in one of his comedy shows. "I am fresh out of rehab, everyone," he told the crowd. "I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time's the charm!"

He has previously spoken about how he has "been in and out of mental health facilities" since he was nine years old, but in 2018 he admitted he finally felt stable.

"The last few years have been real rough with me," he said. "I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good."

His most recent stint in a facility is something those around him see as a way of him managing the issues he's dealing with.

"Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues," a source told People. "His friends and family have been supportive during this time."