Carrie Underwood to join American Idol - report

Carrie Underwood is heading back to American Idol - this time as a judge.

The Grammy-winning songstress is expected to be named as Katy Perry's replacement on the singing competition show that made her famous, according to Deadline.

Underwood will join sitting judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Perry announced earlier this year that she would be leaving the show having served as a judge for the past seven seasons.

Underwood won season four of the series in 2005 before selling 85 million records and taking home eight Grammys, making her one of the most famous and successful Idol alumni.

She has returned to the show several times over the years as a mentor.

The hunt has been on for Perry's replacement over the past few months. Other famous names the network was reportedly considering included Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Pink and Meghan Trainor.

In an interview with Billboard, singer/songwriter Bryan elaborated on the search for a new judge.

"It's been interesting. We currently haven't heard what the story is on who's coming back. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do and we're just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide."