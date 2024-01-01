Sam Asghari opens up on life without ex Britney Spears

Sam Asghari, who split from Britney Spears in 2023 after one year of marriage, has reflecting on what he learned.

Two months after finalising his divorce from the Womanizer singer, Asghari has revealed he's thankful for their time together.

"You learn so much from being in relationships in general," Sam told E! News. "I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got."

He also shared that being in such a serious relationship "grows you as a person", explaining that his time with Britney is "something that's always going to be a part of me".

"I'm always going to celebrate the past," he said, "and learn about the past and move on to the future."

And Asghari had nothing but kind words for his ex-wife.

"I wish her the best," he said. "She's an amazing person and a huge part of my life and I always appreciate the moments we had together."

As for where his love life stands now? The 30-year-old joked that "at the moment, I'm dating my dog".

"It's going to take some time for me," he explained, "as it does with everyone that goes through a breakup."

Asghari is also pursuing his acting career with a role in the upcoming action comedy Jackpot, starring John Cena.