Halle Berry claims ex Olivier Martinez is trying to 'delay' co-parenting therapy

Halle Berry has claimed her ex-husband Olivier Martinez is trying to "delay" co-parenting therapy.

The former couple had agreed to attend therapy in May in order to "resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent" their 10-year-old son Maceo.

Now the Catwoman actress is claiming Olivier is delaying the sessions so he can "take the summer off", without clearing his decision with either her or their therapist.

Court documents obtained by TMZ reveal Halle, 57, is claiming that Olivier, 58, wanted to delay the joint sessions until September so he could travel home to his native France in July, and spend time with his brother in August.

Because the sessions are conducted via Zoom, Halle has claimed he could attend them from anywhere, and wants the judge to force Olivier to stick to the original schedule. Original court documents show they were due to complete six sessions by 14 June.

The couple married in 2013, the same year they had Maceo. They split in 2016, and their divorce was finalised in 2023 after ongoing disputes over custody and child support.

The former couple now share "joint legal and physical custody of Maceo."

Halle reportedly pays Olivier $8000 (£6285) a month for child-related expenses including health insurance, therapy and school. Maceo lives with his mum Monday to Wednesday, and his dad on Wednesday to Friday, and they alternate custody at the weekends, according to TMZ.