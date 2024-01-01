Jamie Lee Curtis apologises for Marvel remark

Jamie Lee Curtis has apologised for a comment she made about Marvel at 2024 San Diego Comic-Con.

The Oscar winner assembled an apologetic statement to Marvel Studios and its president Kevin Feige after stirring controversy with an apparent jibe at the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better," Curtis said in a message posted on X.

"I've reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud-slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation."

The Freaky Friday actor's apology comes after MTV released a video where actor Josh Horowitz asked her, "What phase is the MCU in?" to which she responded, "Bad."

The controversy comes two years after Curtis referenced Marvel and its blockbuster movie budgets while promoting her sci-fi action film Everything Everywhere All at Once, for which she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

"Truth alert," she wrote on Instagram in 2022. "@everythingeverywheremovie is marvellous! It has a deep beating heart and brilliant visual treats, extraordinary performances and fantastic beastly fight scenes... And it cost less than the entire craft service budget on Doctor Strange and/or any other Marvel movie."

Curtis can be seen next in the new sci-fi action film Borderlands, which is based on the popular video game series and is set for release on 9 August.