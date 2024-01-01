Ariana DeBose and Peter Dinklage added to Lear Rex ensemble

Ariana DeBose, Rachel Brosnahan and Peter Dinklage are among a host of stars to have been cast in 'Lear Rex'.

The trio will join Al Pacino and Jessica Chastain in a new adaptation of William Shakespeare's 'King Lear'.

Other actors added to the ensemble cast include LaKeith Stanfield, Chris Messina, Ted Levine, Danny Huston, Matthew Jacobs, Rhys Coiro and Stephen Dorff.

The movie is being written and directed by Bernard Rose with Barry Navidi producing in his fifth collaboration with Pacino. Principal photography is due to begin later this month in Los Angeles.

'Lear Rex' follows an ageing King Lear (Pacino) as he divides his land between his three daughters in an attempt to stop future conflict.

However, he rejects the young daughter who loves him and instead places his trust in her malevolent sisters – who take away his power and leave him condemned to a wasteland of horror and insanity.

Rose said: "It is enormously exciting to get the opportunity to work with this extraordinary cast that Al, Barry and Sharon (Howard-Field, casting director) have put together to tackle this radical, but accessible adaptation of Shakespeare's greatest play."

Navidi said: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Bernard Rose. His artistic vision, combined with a talented ensemble cast of players led by Al Pacino, promises to take us on a remarkable and unforgettable cinematic experience.

"We are merging the worlds of Shakespeare and Hollywood. This marks the commencement of an exciting new chapter, one that Al has poured his heart and soul into. It is a privilege for me to join forces with my dear friend once more, and to contribute to his enduring legacy."