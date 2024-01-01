Julia Louis-Dreyfus 'will be involved' in Kamala Harris' presidential campaign

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she'll be hitting the campaign trail for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Harris' elevation to presidential nominee after Joe Biden's decision not to run for another term has drawn comparisons to Louis-Dreyfus' Veep character Selina Meyer - who becomes the first female president of the United States after the incumbent stands down.

The comparisons are unlikely to stop any time soon, as the star tells British newspaper The Times that she "will be extra-involved" in Harris' campaign and "probably will be" at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this month.

However, she doesn't think Meyer - a more hapless figure - and Harris should be compared, blaming any similarities on coverage of women in politics.

"Female candidates are more scrutinised," she adds. "That is the reality and we played into it and used it to our comedic advantage. There is an episode in which a character suggests Selina open a speech with 'As a woman' and she said, 'I can't identify as a woman! People can't know that! Men hate that and women who hate women hate that, which I believe is most women.' So we used that for a lot of fodder."

The pair met at a dinner in 2022, when they discussed the show, which ended in 2019.

"We talked about - how shall I say? - how much Veep got right in terms of the culture of Washington, both behind the curtain and in front of the curtain," Louis-Dreyfus continues. "She was a big fan of the show."