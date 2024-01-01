Zac Efron tries to shrug off swimming pool mishap

Zac Efron has broken his silence after being taken to hospital following an incident in an Ibiza swimming pool.

The High School Musical actor, who was released from hospital after an overnight stay, took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a photo of himself working out shirtless, lifting barbells while lying on an exercise ball.

"Happy and healthy, thanks for the well wishes," the muscular hearththrob captioned the post.

The Disney Channel alum has been spending time in Ibiza and Europe over the past few weeks.

He was found in a pool at a luxury villa in Ibiza by two workers who then pulled him out of the water.

It is unclear whether Efron suffered a medical emergency, or was at risk of drowning.

His representatives have not given any explanation as to why he needed to be hospitalised after being fished out of the swimming pool, but have only stated that the hospital visit was a precaution.

Efron has been in the wars lately after having to undergo corrective surgery as a result of shattering his jaw. The star revealed to Men's Health magazine that he slipped on a pair of socks at his home, causing him to smash his chin into a granite fountain.