Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax released from ICU - report

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt has been released from ICU following a serious e-bike crash.

The 20-year-old was rushed to hospital last week after suffering a head injury and 'complex trauma' following a traffic accident in Los Angeles on 29 July. People has reported Pax has now left the Intensive Care Unit and is being cared for by his mother.

"Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy," a source told the publication.

Angelina, 49, has remained by Pax's bedside since the accident and his five siblings have also been monitoring his progress closely.

"They have been visiting and helping," the source added. "They are all very close."

Angelina and Pax are reported to be "deeply grateful" for the excellent medical attention he has had since the crash last week.

"They are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received," the source said.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ the crash was so severe they initially believed Pax to be dead, but he regained consciousness when the paramedics arrived.

Pax was not believed to be wearing a helmet when he hit the back of a car waiting at a red light on Los Feliz Boulevard, according to law enforcement sources.