Selena Gomez moved to tears by Meryl Streep

Selena Gomez has explained how she was left in tears while in the company of Meryl Streep.

The 32-year-old singer and actress stars alongside Hollywood titan Meryl, 75, in the hit Disney+ show Only Murders In The Building.

The Devil Wears Prada star joined the cast as Loretta Durkin during season three and returns for season four - which begins streaming later this month.

Selena plays Mabel Mora in the comedy-drama series and says she was moved to tears watching Meryl on set.

She told The Hollywood Reporter, "She's an inspiration, and she's someone who is incredibly talented while being very humble, and professional and kind. I've learned so much from her just by her being Meryl."

Selena gushed, "My favourite moment was watching Meryl sing onstage. That was chilling, and she would do it a cappella, live every time, and I cried."

She continued, "I wasn't in the scene, but I was there sitting in the audience, and I was completely moved and was brought to tears. Just the way she commits to her craft in every way is remarkable. It was beautiful."

Only Murders co-stars comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short in the lead roles of Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam respectively.

The show has attracted an array of A-List guest stars - with Paul Rudd, Tina Fey and Sting among guest stars on the show.

Season four of Only Murders In The Building will begin streaming from Tuesday 27 August.