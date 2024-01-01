Jennifer Lopez 'furious' and 'humiliated' about Ben Affleck split - report

Jennifer Lopez is "furious' and "humiliated" about her second failed romance with Ben Affleck.

Although the actress hasn't confirmed the split or spoken about it publicly, behind closed doors, she's believed to be extremely angry about what many are now assuming to be a permanent separation.

"She's furious," a source has confirmed to Page Six. "He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together."

The insider added, "He's humiliated her because she made a big deal that he's the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they're not young kids."

The couple married in a small ceremony in July 2022 in Las Vegas before having a bigger wedding in Georgia the following month.

Their weddings came after they rekindled their romance in July 2021, 17 years after they broke up their engagement.

Since they got back together, Jennifer, 55, has released an album, This Is Me...Now, and released a documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, both inspired by their rekindled romance.

"She is a romantic," says the insider, who added that the star is particularly upset about the effect the split has had on their respective children. Jennifer is mum to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, while Ben shares Violet, 18, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 12, from his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

"There are five kids involved in this. She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over."

The estranged couple are "no longer speaking" according to TMZ, however Ben is reportedly reluctant to officially file for divorce to avoid any further upset, with sources claiming he's "very protective of her."