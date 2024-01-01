Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in talks for The Drama

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are being eyed to star in 'The Drama'.

The 'Dune: Part Two' actress, 27, and 'The Batman' star, 38, are in negotiations to lead the cast of director Kristoffer Borgli's upcoming A24 flick, in which he will be directing from a script he wrote.

The movie – which will be produced by Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen and Tyler Campellone through Square Peg - marks the second time Borgli will be working with A24, having first collaborated with the studio for his Nicolas Cage-starring comedy 'Dream Scenario'.

While plot details about the film are being kept under wraps, 'The Drama' is rumoured to be about a romance that takes a surprising turn before a couple's big day.

Recently, Zendaya could be seen in 'Challengers', where she starred as the tennis prodigy-turned-coach Tashi Donaldson.

Although she was happy to take the role, the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actress admitted she was "incredibly nervous" about being able to convincingly play the part because her racket skills were so limited.

Speaking to Britain's HELLO! magazine, she said: "I had no idea about tennis. I knew nothing. All I really knew of tennis was Venus and Serena [Williams].

"It was terrifying as a challenge to take on because you know you’re supposed to be a great tennis player and I’ve never been a great tennis player.

"I was incredibly nervous just showing up. I was driving myself crazy trying to become a player.

"I remember when I first started hitting the ball, it would go off into the trees. It was never even close to the court. I was like, 'Damn, I’ve got a long way to go.'

"It’s not a game you can just pick up right away. Unless you’ve been playing it since you were four, it’s just not happening for you."

The actress eventually got comfortable by utilising her dance background to view the court moves as choreography she needed to master.

She explained: "I said to myself, 'I’m a dancer, so let me dance this thing out', and I began to focus on that.

"That became my entry into looking like a tennis player because I knew I wasn’t going to be one, but I could really fake it."