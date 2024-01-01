Nick Cannon shares his hope of reuniting with ex-wife Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon has shared his hope of one day reuniting with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The 43-year-old TV presenter was married to music icon Mariah, 55, from 2008 until 2016 and together the former couple share twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13.

Opening up to E! News, and referencing one of his ex-wife's biggest hits, Nick said he would love to rekindle the marriage, declaring, "We belong together. Yes, absolutely. Be stupid if I wouldn't."

Mariah is believed to be single after splitting from her choreographer boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 41, last year.

But when asked why he hasn't approached Mariah to reconcile, Nick quipped, "She don't want me."

The Masked Singer host also acknowledged the fact he will soon no longer be required to co-parent his twins with his ex as they are rapidly growing up.

He reflected, "We gonna be done soon. We got teenagers now. I'm about to shed a tear. It's happening too fast."

After splitting from Mariah in 2016, Nick went on to father 10 more children with five other women.

Earlier this year, he stunned fans by announcing he has insured his testicles for a whopping $10 million (£7.9 million), stating in June, "Haters say it's time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I'm doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids. Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling."