Liza Minnelli writing memoir because films and TV shows 'didn't get it right'

Liza Minnelli is working on a tell-all memoir.

In a statement issued to People on Tuesday, the Hollywood icon announced that she has been working on a book alongside writers Heidi Evans and Josh Getlin.

Liza's memoir is set to chronicle her early life as the daughter of Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli as well as delve into her long career as an actress, singer, and dancer.

"Since I was old enough to put pencil to paper, people asked me to write books about my career. 'Absolutely not! 'Tell it when I'm gone!' Was my philosophy," she said, before noting that a "series of unfortunate events" made her change her mind.

Among the incidents that inspired Liza were "a sabotaged appearance at the Oscars," "a film with twisted half-truths" and "a recent miniseries that just didn't get it right".

"All made by people who didn't know my family, and don't really know me. Finally, I was mad as hell!" the 78-year-old continued. "Over dinner one night, I decided, it's my own damn story... I'm gonna share it with you because of all the love you've given me."

Directed by Bruce David Klein, a documentary titled Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story was released in June. The entertainer was also portrayed by Krysta Rodriguez in the 2021 Netflix miniseries about fashion designer Halston.

Elsewhere in the statement, Liza revealed that she had turned to longtime friend Michael Feinstein to help her corroborate some stories.

And she can't wait for her dedicated fans to read the book.

"Thank you all for loving me so much (for) being concerned about me. I want you to know I'm still here, still kicking a*s, still loving life and still creating. So, until this book arrives, know that I'm laughing, safe in every way, surrounded by loved ones and excited to see what's right around the curve of life. Kids, wait 'til you hear this," she added.

Liza's memoir is set to be released in spring 2026.