Kate Winslet to be honoured at Zurich Film Festival

Kate Winslet is to be honoured at the Zurich Film Festival.

The British actress will be given the festival's Golden Icon Award before the screening of her new film Lee.

"Thank you to the Zurich Film Festival for this wonderful honour and for recognising Lee, a film that has truly been a labour of love for me, and of which I am immensely proud," the star said in a statement. "I am so grateful to the Zurich Film Festival for creating this moment to celebrate our film and to everyone who has been a part of this epic journey. Lee has been and remains, a pride and joy for me."

In Lee, Winslet plays Lee Miller, a correspondent for British Vogue during World War II who became one of the most important war photographers of the 20th century.

The movie also stars Andy Samberg, Andrea Riseborough, Alexander Skarsgard, Josh O'Connor and Marion Cotillard and is directed by Ellen Kuras.

Christian Jungen, artistic director of the Zurich Film Festival, described Winslet as a "true icon" as news of the Golden Icon Award was announced.

"Kate Winslet is a true icon of cinema and shines through with her versatility in big studio blockbusters as well as small indie productions," he said. "Her multifaceted choice of roles and her long Hollywood career make her a favourite with audiences of multiple generations."

Winslet, who began acting at the age of 11, will accept the award on 7 October.