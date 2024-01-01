Ryan Reynolds reveals Deadpool and Wolverine nearly had more Fantastic Four cameos

Ryan Reynolds has revealed ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ nearly featured cameos from the cast of the 2015 film ‘Fantastic Four’.

While the Marvel blockbuster is heavy with surprise appearances - with fan-favourite Chris Evans returning to play his version of Johnny Storm/The Human Torch from his two ‘Fantastic Four’ films - the 47-year-old actor revealed the flick nearly included cameos from the poorly-received 2015 adaptation of the iconic superhero team as well before the plans were dropped due to budget concerns.

When Collider asked Reynolds if the ‘Fantastic Four’ cast - which included Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell - were considered for a ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ cameo, he said: "Yeah, that was a part of it. But like that, you're never going to get the mislead with like, Chris Evans, you know, with him doing it and the kind of license to thrill after that, with Chris.

"So you know, and also, we were trying to be mindful of the budget. We were trying to make the movie.

"We always understood it's rated R, you know. It isn't a blank check, and part of our responsibility is to return the investment that they're making in us. So I never want a budget that I don't feel like I can make good on.

"And the more kind of toys you start asking for and the more kind of characters you start wanting to license, the deeper in that sort of point of no return becomes."

These cameos aren’t the only ones that didn't make the movie as director Shawn Levy recently revealed the production team was "looking at a 70-name menu of Marvel characters" - including Ben Affleck’s Daredevil.

He told Variety: "Early on, when we were looking at a 70-name menu of Marvel characters, Daredevil was on one of those lists, but never since those earliest of conversations, and never to the point of outreach or offers or anything like that.

"We made contact with everyone featured in the Fox tribute reel halfway through our end credits — and that’s dozens of actors who have been a part of that legacy.

"That was fun to build a love letter to those years, those characters, and all the actors who played them."