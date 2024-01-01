Woody Harrelson 'snowboarded naked' with Flea

Woody Harrelson has told how he once "snowboarded naked" with his friend Flea.

The Red Hot Chilli Peppers musician appeared on Woody's podcast, Where Everybody Knows Your Name, and began to reminisce about their long-standing friendship.

"Remember that time we snowboarded naked?" Flea, 62, asked, before adding, "He and I snowboarded naked. I have footage of Woody Harrelson and I snowboarding stark naked down a big snowy mountain."

When Woody, 63, joked that it would be "great footage," Flea, whose real name is Michael Peter Balzary, added, "I wanted to post in on Instagram but Laura (Woody's wife) cautioned me against it, that it might not be wise, having our peckers floating around."

They went on to recall other times they'd snowboarded together.

"We were racing, and we were both reckless, so let's face it, we go very fast, but we're very average snowboarders, we have to admit," Flea said. "I'm out-of-control rocketing down this mountain and I nearly take a lady out, but I don't, I swerve out of the way, we're racing, it's all good." He then told how the woman got angry at him, before Woody stepped in. "You and I get on the lift but you're just itching for a brawl and you start yelling, 'I'm waiting at the top of the lift. I'll be waiting at the top.' And then you tell me, you're like, 'Nothing can make me happier than that f***ing guy coming up there.' And I realised there's a joy that you take in impending chaos," laughed Flea.

The guitarist then claimed Woody is much more competitive than he is.

"I've seen you sulking after losing," he laughed.