Sally Field remembers 'sensitive' Robin Williams

Sally Field has recalled how "sensitive" Robin Williams helped her after the death of her father.

The 77-year-old actress paid tribute to the late Hollywood star on the 10th anniversary of his passing and revealed the kindness he showed her when they starred in Mrs Doubtfire.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Field shared that Williams was a source of support as she learned her dad had died while she was on the set of the 1993 comedy.

"I never shared this story before. I was in the camper outside of the courtroom where we were shooting the divorce scene," Field said. "My father had a stroke a couple of years before and was in a nursing facility. I got a phone call from the doctor saying my father had passed, a massive stroke."

She added, "I was, of course, beside myself."

As she ended the phone call and tried to compose herself before shooting resumed, Williams instantly knew something was wrong.

"I came on the set trying with all my might to act. I wasn't crying. Robin came over, pulled me out of the set, and asked, 'Are you okay?'" Field recalled.

Once Field had told Williams the sad news, he immediately sprang into action to ensure she had time to deal with her loss.

"(Robin said), 'Oh my God, we need to get you out here right now.' And he made it happen. They shot around me the rest of the day," Field shared. "I could go back to my house, call my brother, and make arrangements."

"It's a side of Robin that people rarely knew: He was very sensitive and intuitive," she added.

Field also admitted she still hasn't come to terms with the death of her beloved co-star.

"I keep thinking of him as 'is.' He can't have left; he can't. He's still here. I feel him," she said.

Williams, 63, was found dead at his California home in August 2014.

An autopsy report later ruled his death a suicide resulting from "asphyxia due to hanging".